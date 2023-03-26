Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a frog hidden among leaves?

Solving brain teasers is a fun and engaging way to put our brains to the test. Whether you enjoy solving logic puzzles, riddles, or math problems, there is a brain teaser for everyone. And if you are looking for one right away, here’s an intriguing brain teaser that will keep you hooked to your screens. Shared on Facebook, the viral brain teaser challenges you to spot a tiny frog perfectly camouflaged among leaves. So, are you ready to take on the fun challenge? Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly find a frog hidden among leaves?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you spot a frog?” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf. The brain teaser shows leaves of varied shapes, sizes and colours. All you need to do it to find a frog hidden among them.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

Since being shared on March 3, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 250 reactions and several reshares. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“This time I had to look at the solution, otherwise I would not have found the frog. After all, he is very very tiny! My goodness, were you busy with all those leaves!” commented an individual. Another added, “Thank you for a proper eye exercise, at last it wasn’t a 3 second find. Thank you for every and each one. True art.” “This one took me a while but I finally found the froggy!” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Finding it was difficult. Good job had to look at the solution.” “Nope, can’t even find it with eyeglasses and a magnifying glass,” posted a fifth. “Took a few mins but I found him,” shared a sixth.

Were you able to solve the intriguing brain teaser all by yourself? How much time did you spend finding the frog concealed among leaves in this brain teaser? If you are still unable to solve the brain teaser and looking for a solution, here’s an image that will help you spot it.

Viral Brain Teaser: The frog is highlighted in this image. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

The artist is known for his webcomics and fun brain teasers among people of all ages. Earlier, he challenged people to spot a tiny goldfish among a sea of clownfish.

