Manali tourist captures visitors skiing on 'fake snow' amid dry, rocky terrain: 'Isse zyada baraf mere fridge mein hai'

A tourist visiting Manali has alleged that local guides are misleading visitors by offering skiing activities on a tiny, artificially gathered patch of snow despite the absence of natural snowfall in the area. The video has triggered mixed reactions online.(Instagram/@atulchauhan1512)

Taking to Instagram, Atul Chauhan shared a video with the caption, “Scam”. The clip shows a group of tourists attempting to ski on a narrow strip of snow, while the surrounding landscape appears largely dry, rocky and snowless.

In the video, Chauhan claims that the snow has been transported to the spot to create the illusion of snowfall-based activities. “Finally, main aapko live dikhata hoon ki Manali mein kaise snowfall ho rahi hai. Dekhiye saamne, yeh log barf utha kar truck mein laaye hain, yahan daal rahe hain aur phir logon se activity karwayenge (Finally, let me show you how snowfall is happening in Manali. Look in front of you - these people have brought snow in trucks, are dumping it here, and then making people do activities on it)," Chauhan says in the clip while showing the small snow-covered stretch.

The visuals show a small, isolated snow-covered patch surrounded by bare ground and stones, with tourists gathered around for skiing and photo opportunities. No natural snowfall is visible in the wider area captured in the clip.

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: ‘Ready to go into debt’: Woman living in Bengaluru vows to move parents out of Delhi amid worsening AQI)

Social media reactions

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Several agreed with Chauhan and accused local operators of scamming tourists. Others, however, questioned the tourists’ decision-making, arguing that visitors should verify weather and snowfall conditions before paying for such activities.

“Isse jayda barf to mere fridge me he (I have more snow in my fridge than this),” one user wrote.

“Scam kya bhai, You choose to pay them and do it, bhai, don't you know it's snowfall time or not?” commented another.

“Green screen bhi lagai hai. Baaki ki snow edit mein add krlena (There is also a green screen. The rest of the snow will be added in the edit)," joked a third user.

Manali, a popular hill destination in Himachal Pradesh, attracts thousands of tourists each winter hoping to experience snowfall and snow sports. However, snowfall patterns have become increasingly unpredictable in recent years, leading to disappointment among visitors.