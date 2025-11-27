Mangaluru man builds AI-powered device that orders food when his stomach growls

Sohan M Rai, a startup founder and content creator, has shared a video of himself creating an AI-powered device that he claims orders food based on the growling of his stomach. The Mangaluru man who created a hunger detection device that orders food for him. (Instagram/@zikiguy)

In the video, he says, “I invented this device which understands when I’m hungry and automatically orders food on Zomato.” He then goes on to explain how he created the device that he can attach to his belt.

How does the device work?

Rai explains that when the device, which he named “MOM (Meal Ordering Module),” detects the growl sound, it automatically orders food. For the hardware, he used several things, including a stethoscope from his sister. The device he created uses Claude AI to determine his level of hunger.

What did social media say?

“How did you test this?” an individual asked. Rai responded, “Had to sit a whole day without eating.” Another added, “Growl does not mean hungry. Nice work though.” Rai replied, “I get it when I'm hungry. So works for me.”

A third commented, “Should be featured in unnecessary inventions.” A fourth wrote, “I wish this device were smaller and lightweight so I could attach it to my cat and know when he’s hungry. It would make monitoring him so much easier and convenient.”

Who is Sohan M Rai?

The Mangaluru man runs an Instagram page called “zikiguy” where he shares various videos related to technology. According to his LinkedIn bio, he completed his bachelor’s degree from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management. After doing internships at various tech companies, he started his own startup. He also makes regular content for social media.

Earlier in 2023, he went viral for joining Zomato as a delivery boy and delivering food using his self-made drone. “I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions,” he wrote while sharing a video of his experiment.