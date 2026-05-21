Manifesting a BMW at 26 to buying it: Bengaluru techie's viral video captures parents' pure joy

A heartwarming video of a Bengaluru professional buying a luxury car and recording his parents' reactions to it has gone viral. The 26-year-old techie took to X and LinkedIn to share his milestone of purchasing a BMW, a goal he had been actively manifesting. The viral footage beautifully captures the raw pride and pure joy on his parents' faces, prompting a massive wave of congratulations from social media, who praised him for celebrating his success with his family. Snippets from the viral video of a techie buying a BMW. (Instagram/@ishandutta0098)

“From manifesting a BMW at 26 to making it a reality this is still unbelievable for me,” Ishan Dutta, whose X profile says he works at Adobe, tweeted.

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He continued, “This video is a log of how happy your parents can be when you do well in life.” In a LinkedIn post, he continued, “Being able to have my parents experience it is truly humbling.”

In his posts on both social media platforms, he thanked those around him, supporting him.

The video opens with a beautiful montage of a blue BMW car. As the clip progresses, Dutta says he first saw this particular model parked on the side of the road in 2022. Excited, he captured a picture of the car.

Dutta recalls that last year he sent a picture of the car to his sister and shared that it was the vehicle he was going to purchase, and he made it a reality within a year.

Expressing his joy, Dutta’s father says, “Ye beta ne purchase kiya hai (My son purchased it).” He continues, “I am feeling happy. Now we will go for a drive.”

Dutta’s mother, smiling, says she didn’t even imagine he would buy such a car. They both share how proud they are of their son.

The video also captures other family members and friends joining Dutta in the celebrations.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ishan Dutta. This report will be updated once he responds)