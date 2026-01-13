‘It’s a big amount’: Mumbai founder calls dad before buying BMW. Watch

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has filmed the moment he called up his father to tell him that he had decided to buy a luxury car. Rishi Udapurkar’s now-viral Instagram video captures the moment he broke the news, and his father’s endearing reaction to his reservations about spending big. Rishi Udapurkar bought a BMW after informing his father (Instagram/@rishiudapurkar)

In his Instagram post, Rishi Udapurkar, the 25-year-old founder of creative agency AdKo, admitted that he was scared to call his father.

Founder’s big purchase

Rishi did, however, gather the courage and dialled his dad, filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar. He told his father that he had decided to buy a car. “But the problem is, it’s a big amount and I want to know, am I spending recklessly?” the Mumbai founder asked his father. “In my mind, there’s a doubt.”

Shashank Udapurkar’s response to his son won him much appreciation.

“Nothing is big, beta,” he told Rishi. “Agar kharch karne ki ichcha nahi hogi, toh kamane ka man bhi khatam ho jayega (If you lose the wish to spend, you will also lose the will to earn).”