‘It’s a big amount’: Mumbai founder calls dad before buying BMW. Watch
Rishi Udapurkar becomes emotional after informing his father about his luxury car purchase.
A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has filmed the moment he called up his father to tell him that he had decided to buy a luxury car. Rishi Udapurkar’s now-viral Instagram video captures the moment he broke the news, and his father’s endearing reaction to his reservations about spending big.
In his Instagram post, Rishi Udapurkar, the 25-year-old founder of creative agency AdKo, admitted that he was scared to call his father.
Founder’s big purchase
Rishi did, however, gather the courage and dialled his dad, filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar. He told his father that he had decided to buy a car. “But the problem is, it’s a big amount and I want to know, am I spending recklessly?” the Mumbai founder asked his father. “In my mind, there’s a doubt.”
Shashank Udapurkar’s response to his son won him much appreciation.
“Nothing is big, beta,” he told Rishi. “Agar kharch karne ki ichcha nahi hogi, toh kamane ka man bhi khatam ho jayega (If you lose the wish to spend, you will also lose the will to earn).”
Rishi Udapurkar was seen getting emotional after hearing his father’s words. The video then cut to the founder reaching the car showroom to take delivery of his BMW. He was accompanied by his family.
“I feel grateful, honestly,” said the entrepreneur. “Kabhi bolte hain na ki aukaat se zyada mil jaata hai. I’m in that zone right now.”
Internet reacts with love
The video has gone viral with 3.6 million views and nearly 3,000 comments on Instagram.
“That one line is gonna stay with all the men,” wrote one person in the comments section. “That line by his dad hit hard, man,” said another.
“Wah! Agar Kharch karne ki iccha hi nahi hogi, toh kamane ka man bhi khatam hojayega! Best line of 2026!” a user posted.
Shashank Udapurkar himself responded to the clip, expressing gratitude.
“Overwhelmed by the love,” he said, adding: “Par ‘uncle’ kehke gali kyun de rahe ho, bro? Umar shayad tumse 2 din zyada ho, par dil abhi bhi tumse jawaan hai.”