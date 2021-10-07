Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trending / Manish Sisodia tweets about five-year-old 'new little friend' who knows 3 different languages
trending

Manish Sisodia tweets about five-year-old ‘new little friend’ who knows 3 different languages

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The image shows Manish Sisodia along with his ‘new little friend’.(Twitter/@msisodia)
By Trisha Sengupta

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recently took to Twitter to share a post about a ‘new little friend’ he made. His post has now left people amazed. There is a possibility the post will have the same effect on you too.

“Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English. It was really nice to meet you, Hiten,” he tweeted. Along with the tweet, Manish Sisodia also shared two images of him with the little one.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, the share has gathered more than 2,100 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Wow, such talented,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Just amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Manish Sisodia?

twitter
