Mannequin that has odd resemblance to Barack Obama goes viral, netizens react

Mannequins are something that we hardly pay attention to. They are not striking or have any features. They are just used to display a particular outfit, and one may not pay attention to it that much. But a specific mannequin has caught the attention of netizens. Any guesses why? Well, because the mannequin closely resembles former US President Barack Obama. On Twitter, a user going by the handle @lilcosmicowgirl posted a picture of a mannequin wearing a sherwani. A sherwani is a traditional Indian garment worn for weddings or other occasions. The sherwani features silver embroidery and a blue stole. While the mannequin is decked up in the sherwani, the face resembles the former US president, Barack Obama. In the Tweet, the user also wrote, "Obama's Diwali party outfit."

Take a look at the Tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this Tweet was shared, it has been liked more than 5000 times and has several comments as well. Many people were amused by it. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Lmaaooo what's Michelle's outfit?" Another person said, "Excited for Obama's cameo in the song Dil ka Maamla hai Dilbar." Someone even said, "Dripped out to celebrate Diwali in Middle Eastern countries." "That's Baarat Obama," added a fourth. Many other users replied using emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON