Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter
trending

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Since being posted, Manoj Bajpayee’s reply to Amazon Prime's tweet has gathered more than 5,000 likes
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee responded in an amusing way to Amazon Prime's tweet.(Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime is gathering praise from fans and critiques alike. The acclaimed actor is now going to appear in an upcoming anthology series on Netflix named Ray. In that context the two OTTs engaged in a witty conversation. What, however, has left people amused is Bajpee’s reaction to it.

Netflix, about 20 hours ago, tweeted about the new show. In their post they took a puntastic approach and wrote, “@BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you're a part of this family, man.” Their post is complete with a heart emoticon.

In reply, Amazon Prime tweeted this:

While the posts by Netflix and Amazon Prime left people chuckling, netizens were even more amused at what Manoj Bajpayee shared. Take a look:

Since being posted, Manoj Bajpayee’s reply has gathered more than 5,000 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. People have also shared different comments to showcase their reactions to the share.

What are your thoughts on the banter between Amazon Prime and Netflix, and also Manoj Bajpayee’s reply to it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee amazon prime india family man netflix india
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP