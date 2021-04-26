Man's adorable Instagram challenge with 'big sister' may leave you saying aww

If you’re a regular on social media, you’ve probably come across netizens partaking in a fun challenge showing then and now pictures with their siblings, parents or friends while striking similar poses like the original photograph. Now, the huge pool of videos based on the challenge has received an adorable addition that may leave you saying aww repeatedly. Shared on Instagram by Rene Casselly, the clip shows him doing the challenge with his ‘big sister’ elephant Kimba.

“20 years challenge with my big sister,” reads the caption. The video starts with Casselly feeding Kimba a carrot. Kimba then raises her trunk and front leg to strike a pose as the scene transitions to a similar pose struck by the duo in their younger days. Isn’t that the most wholesome clip ever?

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 26, the clip has garnered over 1.1 lakh views and several reactions. People couldn’t stop showering love for the sweet challenge. While some showered their love for Kimba the elephant others expressed how precious the clip was. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

“My heart is full today,” wrote an Instagram user. “This won the Internet for the day, soo cute,” commented another. “The lovely bond between you two clearly shows,” pointed a third.

What ado you think of this adorable clip?