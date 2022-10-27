Man's close counter with a shark will give you goosebumps. Watch

In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a man having a closing counter with a massive shark. In a video uploaded on Reddit by user @u/SabsWithR, you can see two people deep in water at an enclosed area. As they are in the middle of the water, a giant shark approaches them, and both of them get still. In the one-minute video, the shark comes extremely close to the humans and slightly opens and closes its mouth. Then, one of the men lightly pats the shark's head, and it starts to move away from them and goes behind.

Take a look at the close encounter of the humans with the shark here:

Looks scary, doesn't it? This video was shared on Reddit just a few hours ago. Since then, it has gained massive traction and has close to 28,000 upvotes. Many people have also commented on the video and were stunned because of it. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "I've dived that aquarium; they're sand tiger sharks. Super fierce looking because of their bog-assed teeth but very docile sharks." A second person said, "That's incredible! I would be absolutely terrified - good on the man for keeping it together like that." A third person said, "Oh my God, halfway through that video, I had convinced myself that it was a hand puppet."

