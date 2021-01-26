Man’s funny sketch of pet doggo is making netizens giggle. Watch

If you're looking for a little mood-booster, a reason to smile or chuckle, then search no further. This video shared by a man named Scott Hubbard may do the trick. The recording shows Hubbard creating a sketch of his pet doggo. However, as you may have guessed, this is no ordinary portrait. From Hubbard's drawing technique to the result, this whole ordeal is a sure-shot giggle fest.

Hubbard shared the recording on his Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "I will open the bidding up to $1," joking that he wants to sell the portrait for a dollar.

Set to Olivia Rodrigo's famous song Drivers License, the video opens to a shot of Hubbard grabbing a piece of paper to create the sketch. His doggo is seen lying on its back on the item once it's appropriately placed on the floor. Hubbard starts tracing the outline of the cute canine, from its pointy ears to its little paws.

Watch the entire recording here to find out how the drawing ended up looking:

If seeing that clip made you laugh out loud, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has almost 46,000 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "OMG, I love this".

Another individual wrote, "I’m obsessed with your pup". "I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.

