Man's joint birthday party flyer with cute pet dog wins Twitter. See reactions

“My dad has lost it with this one. Why did he make a party flyer with the dog?” reads the caption to this viral Twitter post.
The man's joint birthday party flyer with his cute little pet dog named Molly. (twitter/@thelithonian)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:00 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Many people who have pets, be it cats or dogs, love to celebrate their pets birthdays in the cutest and most fun ways ever. And of course, the Internet is filled with such birthday celebration posts, both images and videos. But this photo that was shared on Twitter quite recently, shows how a man will not only be celebrating his pooch’s birthday but also his own, as they share the same birthday.

The person who posted the tweet, shared it with a caption that reads, “My dad has lost it with this one. Why did he make a party flyer with the dog?” There is a chance that the graphic design in this flyer will make you laugh out loud and the emotion behind it will make you go ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly.

Take a look at the tweet that shows the birthday flyer right here:

The post has been shared on Twitter on March 21 and has so far garnered more than 78,500 likes on it. And the numbers only keep shooting up as many people also keep commenting in support of the father and his decision to celebrate his birthday with the pet dog.

Twitter users took to the comments section in order to post relatable and humorous comments like these:

What are your thoughts on this fun birthday flyer? Would you attend this joint birthday party?

