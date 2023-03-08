Man's post on hustle culture sparks debate on Twitter. What do you think about it?

A lot has been said about hustle culture that refers to a mentality of constantly working hard and also thriving for continuous success. There are several posts on social media that are for or against this culture. Now, there is a newest addition to the list, and this share has sparked a debate among tweeple.

Hardik Pandya, whose Twitter profile says he works as a SVP, Design at Unacademy, shared a note praising hustle culture. "Work Hard. The woke culture around 'Don't hustle' was a zero-interest-rate phenomenon. Those who say you shouldn't work weekends and all, have probably never tasted what amazing work looks like. And how your willingness to devote yourself to your work can consume you to a point where don't care about what day of the week it is," he wrote.

"So what if it's for an employer? So what if it's for your own startup? Who makes these rules? I absolutely want to see more people glorify working hard. Because it's hard to work hard. It's hard to give a shit and commit. Clocking your hours every day just ain't it. And if you want to check out by 5pm, by all means do so. But don't cry foul if someone else is willing to outwork you and ends up making more money, becoming more successful, and having more of what you want. If you're okay with all of that, good for you," he added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, his post has accumulated over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments. While some agreed with him, others were not so convinced.

Take a look at some of the comments by Twitter users who didn't agree with the post:

"Wow. Way to blame the employees and send them on a guilt trip when they wanna log out at the stipulated time and spend their personal time on their own volition. Tell-tale signs of a toxic workplace & management who values employees not by their deliverables but their timesheets," posted a Twitter user. "People have different priorities and goals in life, and working hard may not be the only path to success and happiness," shared another. "My advice to people is just to try both and Don't settle for what people say and see it for yourself. Do your own effort-impact analysis to see if it aligns with your greater interests. Experiment with everything," suggested a third.

Here are some more people who tweeted in agreement:

"Arrey Arrey Arrey! I am sure you must have been Tweechered by now. But glad someone is posting such things too in the middle of all the no-hustle talks," wrote a Twitter user. "People have taken this out of context but I know exactly what you meant!" commented another. "I feel the same," posted a third.

