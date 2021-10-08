Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man's reaction after delivering packages will make you smile. Watch
trending

Man’s reaction after delivering packages will make you smile. Watch

The video of the man’s reaction after delivering the packages was shared on Instagram.
The image shows the man delivering the packages.(Instagram/@nextdoor)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:12 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are some videos on the Internet that are simply sweet to watch. They may capture simple incidents but those videos often leave people with a smile. This video involving a delivery man is one such clip.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption “He made that look too easy.” The video opens to show a text that reads “After delivering our packages today, our driver did this.”

The video opens to show a man delivering a few packages in front of a door. What he does next has left people happy. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

 



The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1,130 likes and counting. It has also accumulated several comments.

“Best delivery guy ever,” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “Wow. So cool and he’s so good,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?


