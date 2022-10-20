Man’s reaction to finding out wife is pregnant is adorably similar to her own

Once you have lived with someone long enough, you pick up on how they react to things and start behaving similarly to each other. And that is exactly what can be seen happening in this video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video opens to show how a woman gets to know that she’s pregnant and confirms this with the help of a pregnancy test. Her happiness knows no limits, and her reaction is absolutely heart-warming and quite emotional as well. It has been shared on Instagram by a woman named Olivia Markle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the most interesting part of this video is she reacts in a certain way right before conveying this good news to her husband. As a video progress is one gets to see that the husband reacts in pretty much exactly the same way and uses the same phrases in order to express his happiness when it comes to this new and welcome change in their lives.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on September 27, this video has already received more than 7.65 lakh likes on it already.

“This is the absolute sweetest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Match made in heaven. Love you guys,” remarked another individual. “Talk about being on the same page, holy,” shared a third.