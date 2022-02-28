Man’s reaction to knowing fried ice cream exists is hilarious. Watch

Ice cream is a dish that melts under heat and to put it in hot oil to fry it seems like an impossible task. However, if you are not already aware, then you will be surprised – and happy, if you are a foodie – to know that a dish called fried ice cream exists. And, a video related to the food item has created a chatter online. The clip shows a man’s reaction to finding out about it.

The video is posted on the join Instagram page of Carlo Bruno Longo and Sarah, a couple who also shares videos on TikTok. “His face at the end,” they wrote while posting the video that has now left people in splits.

The video opens to show a woman asking the man “Do you want to get fried ice cream for dessert?” To which, the man almost spits out the drink he is having. He then goes on to say, “Fried ice cream? Fried??” The rest of the video shows his reaction, including when the dish is served. Text appearing on the screen also gives context to the video. “Showing my Italian husband fried ice cream for the first time,” it reads.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud. You can also relate to this video, if you also heard about fried ice cream for the first time:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral with over two million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“He’s traumatised right there,” wrote an Instagram user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “The ending,” posted another. “It’s funny because it does sound like it would be a joke if you didn’t know,” expressed a third. “Love the end is just him staring in disbelief and just says ‘fried ice-cream’,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

