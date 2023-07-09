Man’s rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless leaves people astonished

Shankar Mahadevan’s song Breathless has been a fan favourite since its release decades ago. The song that goes on in a steady flow without pauses for verses or stanzas is also considered one of the best works of the music composer. Unlike other popular songs, there are very few renditions of this track, mainly because of how it’s sung. Probably that is the reason this rendition recently posted on Instagram has left people impressed. It shows a man flawlessly recreating the 1998 song.

The image shows the man whose rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless wowed people.(Instagram/@ejazhaidermusic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user and singer Ejaz Haider posted the video on his personal page. The video shows him dressed in a black t-shirt and wearing a pair of sunglasses. Soon he starts singing the song in a melodious voice.

Take a look at the video that shows the man singing Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared five days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 10.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several comments from people.

Take a look at how people reacted to the rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless:

“Where is the respect button,” praised an Instagram user. “You won sir,” posted another. “This is called viral content,” added another. “Respect sir,” joined a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

About the song Breathless

The song is a part of an indie album called Breathless that was released back in 1998. Shankar Mahadevan made the song in collaboration with lyricist Javed Akhtar. The duo later reunited to release a second part of the song called Breathless Reprise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}