Man’s thumkey while dancing to Anarkali Disco Chali stuns people

Instagram is filled with various dance videos that capture people showing their incredible talents. Be it a freestyle dance performance to latest tracks or a traditional one to a classical song, the platform is filled with videos of amazing dancers. Just like this video that shows how a man won people’s hearts with his performance to the song Anarkali Disco Chali. It’s his thumkey that has left people super impressed. The image shows a man’s incredible thumkey to the hit Hindi track Anarkali Disco Chali.(Instagram/@dontyouknowitsdivydivs)

What does the dance video show?

Instagram user Divendra Rai posted the video that shows him dancing. The video opens to show him in casual attire. At first, he lip-syncs to the song playing in the background. However, he soon starts dancing.

Take a look at the video that shows the man dancing to Anarkali Disco Chali:

Are you inclined to say ‘wow’ or something similar? That’s how netizens are reacting too. Many people took to the comments section of the video to praise the man for his amazing performance. Some also compared him to Shakira and said that his thumka is on point.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the man dancing to the Hindi song:

“More Shakira than Shakira herself” praised an Instagram user. “Hips don’t lie,” shared another. “How did bro just …,” added a third. “Bro got a better thumka than most Bollywood dancers,” joined a fourth. “Bro is slaying,” wrote a fifth.

The video was shared on June 30. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 9.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the man’s dance to Anarkali Disco Chali?

About the song Anarkali Disco Chali

The song Anarkali Disco Chali is from the film Housefull 2. It is sung by Mamta Sharma and Sukhwandar Singh. The song is picturised on various actors, including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Asin.