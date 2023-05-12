Man's singing performance in metro sparks laughter among commuters. Watch

In the recent past, incidents involving people dancing, singing, and doing other things in means of public transport have only increased. Now, another video shows a man singing loudly in a metro. The video was originally shared last year, however now it is going viral again.

Man singing in metro.(Twitter/@NoContextHumans)

In a video shared by Twitter handle @NoContextHumans, you can see someone recording the man. The man is standing near the train gate with his headphones plugged into his ears. He can be heard singing loudly. As he sings, people around him are chuckling at him.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on May 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than seven million times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Dodging those high notes." A second added, "I know that sounds better in his head." A third posted, "I actually think I've done this in a subway before. Lol." A fourth expressed, "Good music taste right there. 'Living On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi is such an awesome song and a proper classic." "Am I the only person that would've joined the singing? I love that song, lol," wrote a fifth.

