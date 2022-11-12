Man's soulful cover of Saki Saki on a violin is soothing to listen. Watch

There are many talented musicians on the internet that showcase their own songs on the internet. Many of these songs are so soothing to listen to that they become viral. And one such video of Instagram user Joel Sunny has caught the attention of the internet. Joel Sunny is a musician from Sydney, Australia, who plays the violin and covers various songs. Recently, he covered the popular song Saki Saki on the violin, and this has surely stunned a lot of netizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the man first plays the original song to give the audience a gist. Then he picks up the violin and plays the song to the tune of a western soundtrack.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days back over the social media site. Since then, it has been liked 98,000 times and has various comments. Many people thought that the cover was amazing. One person in the comments wrote, "Not going to lie, I was waiting for you to drop an Indian song cover- it came out far more wonderful than I imagined." A second person said, "Omg in love with this version never imagined this song would go well with violin. Completely in love with this version." "Just when I think it can't get better than this. You blow my mind away!!! Superb," added a third. Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON