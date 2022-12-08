Man's 'thank you' post for Pune Police on challan pic gets witty reply from department

Police departments across the country often take to Twitter to share different kinds of posts. From sharing tweets to create awareness to answering posts addressed to them, their shares vary. Just like Pune Police did and now their witty reply is making people chuckle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started with Twitter user Melvin Cherian’s post who thanked the department after receiving a challan picture. “Thank you @PuneCityPolice. I look good. Will pay the challan though,” the man tweeted. The image shows the person on a bike without a helmet standing in traffic.

Pune Police didn’t take much time to reply to the post. “Sure. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though,” they wrote. They also concluded their post with the hashtag #WearAHelmet.

Keeping the humbleness of the conversation, Cherian also replied to the department’s response and wrote, “Yes sir.”

Take a look at the posts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune Police’s reply received tons of comments from people. “Our police have a fabulous sense of humour!!” wrote a Twitter user. “To Pune City Police: Well Played,” commented another. “This is what we need. Humorous and humble conversations,” expressed a third.