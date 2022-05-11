Man’s unusual style of pushing ride at water park impresses people. Watch

There are certain people who like to do their job with a splash of uniqueness. Just this this individual who goes by the name Salah on Instagram. A video of him has now gone viral online and it shows him pushing rides at a water park in an unusual way.

He posted one such video on his personal Instagram page. The video shows a person sitting on a swimming ring at the top entrance of a water slide. It seems like a pretty straight forward setting like any other water park where an employee of the park pushes the person sitting on the ring inside the water slide for them to enjoy their ride. It is at this point, however, that Salah showcases his creativity and pushes the tube in such a way that it has impressed people.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about four days ago. Though this particular video received about 1,700 likes, it is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Those posts have also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Man does a whole core workout every time,” wrote an Instagram user. “Give this man a raise!!” posted another. “Bro sent him into another dimension,” joked a third.

