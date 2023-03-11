Mansukh Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal tweet scenic clip featuring Vande Bharat train. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:44 PM IST

The video that features Vande Bharat train passing through a scenic landscape was posted on Twitter.

Vande Bharat train passes through a picturesque location. (Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)
ByArfa Javaid

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently took to Twitter to share a video of the Vande Bharat train passing through scenic terrain. The mesmerising video featuring India’s fastest train soon grabbed the attention of many, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He, too, tweeted the video on his official Twitter handle with the caption “Unstoppable”.

“What a Capture!” wrote Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while sharing a video on Twitter. He also added the hashtag #VandeBharat. The clip features the electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train cutting its way through a picturesque landscape. As the train passes, its reflection, along with trees and hills, can be seen in the water body.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 9, the video has collected over 4.5 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received over 24,800 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Excellent capture. Beautiful. Wish, if it would have been in landscape mode,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Spectacular. Jai Hind. #vandebharatexpress.” “At one point in time, it went completely symmetrical,” shared a third. “Incredible India!” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “It is so beautiful, sir!”

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

