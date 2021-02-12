Home / Trending / Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
trending

Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter

There were many who wrote how much they relate to Margaret Atwood's tweet.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The image shows renowned author Margaret Atwood.(Instagram/@therealmargaretatwood)

If you have been around social media, then chances are you may have seen a viral video showcasing a lawyer’s Zoom mishap. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. A few days ago, during an online court session Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton accidentally turned on a cat filter. The video of the incident shared online by Judge Roy Ferguson soon captured people's attention and sparked a Twitter chatter with netizens sharing all sorts of posts. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list and it’s a tweet by Margaret Atwood.

Taking to Twitter, the well-renowned author wrote just a few words. Her post has now left people laughing out loud. Wondering what she tweeted? Take a look:

Since being shared, her post quickly gathered went viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 94,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who also agreed with the author and wrote how they are secretly cats too. There were also some who shared puns using titles of the famous books by the author. Just like this Twitter user who shared “The handmaid's tail?” referring to her book The Handmaid’s Tale.

Take a look at what others shared:

What do you think of the tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

trending

‘I am not a cat’: US Congressman shares post on accidentally getting stuck on Zoom filter

PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:40 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP