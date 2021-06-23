Mark Hamill shares how Billy Dee Williams pranked him while they were meeting Princess Margaret

Mark Hamill took a trip down memory lane while sharing a picture from the time when his Star Wars costar Billy Dee Williams played a prank on him during their meet with Princess Margaret. The picture has since gone viral. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including appreciation for the hilarious prank.

“This photo was taken moments after Billy Dee informed me that direct eye contact with royalty was punishable by prison and/or beheading (note @realbdw's sly enjoyment of his prank, as @TheFrankOzJam looks on) Obviously, I wasn't taking any chances!” Mark Hamill. His Twitter share is complete with the hashtag #NoHeadlessHamsterPlease.

The picture shows Mark Hamill looking at the ground while shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth‘s sister, Princess Margaret. What makes the picture even more funny is how Billy Dee Williams and Frank Oz, who are seen standing beside Hamill, portray a look of amusement on their faces.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 16,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many also shared scenes from Star Wars franchise.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mark Hamill?