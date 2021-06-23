Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mark Hamill shares how Billy Dee Williams pranked him while they were meeting Princess Margaret
trending

Mark Hamill shares how Billy Dee Williams pranked him while they were meeting Princess Margaret

Mark Hamill shared a picture to show how Billy Dee Williams pranked him while they were meeting Princess Margaret.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter to share how Billy Dee Williams pranked him while they were meeting Princess Margaret.(REUTERS)

Mark Hamill took a trip down memory lane while sharing a picture from the time when his Star Wars costar Billy Dee Williams played a prank on him during their meet with Princess Margaret. The picture has since gone viral. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including appreciation for the hilarious prank.

“This photo was taken moments after Billy Dee informed me that direct eye contact with royalty was punishable by prison and/or beheading (note @realbdw's sly enjoyment of his prank, as @TheFrankOzJam looks on) Obviously, I wasn't taking any chances!” Mark Hamill. His Twitter share is complete with the hashtag #NoHeadlessHamsterPlease.

The picture shows Mark Hamill looking at the ground while shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth‘s sister, Princess Margaret. What makes the picture even more funny is how Billy Dee Williams and Frank Oz, who are seen standing beside Hamill, portray a look of amusement on their faces.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 16,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many also shared scenes from Star Wars franchise.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mark Hamill?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark hamill princess margaret

Related Stories

trending

Welcome to the wholesome side: Mark Hamill’s Joker voice for boy wins netizens

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:52 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

Mark Hamill recalls Billy Dee Williams’ prank while meeting Princess Margaret

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Athlete runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP