Mark Ruffalo shares video on date night idea with an Iron Man related twist

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to share the video on date night with an Iron Man related twist.
The image is taken from the vidoe shared by Mark Ruffalo.(Twitter/@MarkRuffalo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:20 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by Mark Ruffalo on Twitter may serve as an inspiration for your next date night. The clip has now wowed many, there is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

The actor is famous for playing the role of superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He re-shared the video that was originally posted on TikTok. In the caption he explained how it is a “brilliant” date night idea.

“In case you need date night ideas, Arilekhraj (TikTok) has a brilliant game to help you out if you’re indecisive,” reads the caption.

The video shows an individual preparing different kinds of food items. Towards the end of the clip it becomes clear that they did so by taking references from various scenes of the film Iron Man.

Take a look at the entertaining video:

The video, since being shared on November 8, has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“I know what I'm gonna this weekend,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now that’s a wonderful date night idea!” commented another. “Forget the pizza! Just give me a whole tray of those sliders!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mark Ruffalo?

