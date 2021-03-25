Home / Trending / Marlow the dog meets vacuum cleaning robot. Watch what happens next
trending

Marlow the dog meets vacuum cleaning robot. Watch what happens next

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly one million views - and counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The image shows a dog named Marlow.(Twitter/@dog_rates)

The Internet is a filled with videos that capture adorable antics of the dogs. Do you often find yourself exploring the treasure pool to search for clips which leave you with a smile on your face? Then this video of a dog named Marlow is what you need to see for your daily dose of happiness.

Shared on official Twitter profile of WeRateDogs, the video captures an encounter between the pooch and a vacuum cleaning robot.

“This is Marlow. She would like this robot to stop removing her hair from the household. Tired of asking nicely. 12/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at what the video shows:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lionel Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving kids at an Egyptian orphanage

This sonification clip shared by Nasa is a mesmerising musical treat for people

These pets showing love to their buddies may melt your heart

Giggles guaranteed: Video shows pets doing the cutest things

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly one million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. The share also prompted people to tweet about similar encounters of their pets.

Just like this individual who wrote, “Tikka hasn’t quite decided what it is yet but is pretty sure she doesn’t like it,” while sharing this video.

Here’s what some other pet parents shared:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

trending

Bird meets dog for the first time, scratches pooch’s head. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP