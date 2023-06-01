Marvel's Avengers in India? These AI-created pics will stun you

In the recent past, many people have started to experiment with artificial intelligence (AI). Not only do we have chatbots and AI tools that help us in our daily lives, but several people are also creating various videos and pictures using AI, such as this set of pictures depicting Marvel's Avengers on the streets of India.

Marvel's avengers imagined in India using AI.(Instagram/@Psycadelic Art)

"In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes," shared Instagram user Psycadelic Art.

Take a look at their post here:

These pictures were shared on May 16. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 3,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many were stunned to see the images.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual asked, "Are these photos for real?" A second posted, "Lokesh : God of mischief." A few others have reacted using heart and fire emojis. What do you think about this look?