Maryam Nawaz’s daughter emerges as matchmaker in Junaid Safdar’s big fat Lahore wedding

Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail have begun a new chapter of their lives after getting married in Lahore, bringing together two prominent political families of Pakistan. The Lahore wedding drew attention after it emerged that Maryam Nawaz’s daughter helped arrange Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail’s marriage. (Instagram)

Junaid Safdar is the son of Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Shanzeh Ali Rohail is the granddaughter of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League N and a longtime ally of Nawaz Sharif.

Mahnoor Safdar’s role in the match In a recent interview, Sheikh Rohale Asghar revealed that Maryam Nawaz’s younger daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, played a key role in arranging the marriage of her brother Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail. He shared that Mahnoor and Shanzeh were classmates and had developed a close friendship over the years.

According to Asghar, Mahnoor’s involvement went beyond introductions. He said that Mahnoor had also attended the wedding of Shanzeh’s eldest brother.

Take a look here at the clip: