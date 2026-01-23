Maryam Nawaz’s daughter emerges as matchmaker in Junaid Safdar’s big fat Lahore wedding
Junaid Safdar married Shanzeh Ali Rohail in Lahore, with Maryam Nawaz’s daughter playing a key role in arranging the match between the two families.
Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail have begun a new chapter of their lives after getting married in Lahore, bringing together two prominent political families of Pakistan.
Junaid Safdar is the son of Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Shanzeh Ali Rohail is the granddaughter of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League N and a longtime ally of Nawaz Sharif.
Mahnoor Safdar’s role in the match
In a recent interview, Sheikh Rohale Asghar revealed that Maryam Nawaz’s younger daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, played a key role in arranging the marriage of her brother Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohail. He shared that Mahnoor and Shanzeh were classmates and had developed a close friendship over the years.
According to Asghar, Mahnoor’s involvement went beyond introductions. He said that Mahnoor had also attended the wedding of Shanzeh’s eldest brother.
A union discussed earlier
Pakistani media reports had earlier hinted at the alliance between the two families. Around a month ago, Sheikh Rohale Asghar had revealed that his granddaughter’s marriage was arranged with Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, a statement that sparked public curiosity and speculation at the time.
The wedding in Lahore has now confirmed those reports, marking a significant personal milestone for both families, who have shared political and personal ties for decades.
Junaid Safdar’s personal journey
This is Junaid Safdar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Ayesha Saifur Rehman. Two years after his first marriage, Safdar confirmed his divorce in 2023, after which he largely stayed away from the public spotlight.
Safdar is known for his strong academic background. According to a report in The News International, he holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics. Prior to that, he earned a master’s degree in Global Governance and Ethics from University College London and completed a first class honours degree in politics from Durham University.
