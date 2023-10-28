Maryland man recalls AirBnb horror, says 'bed was in garage and shower was covered in mold'

A man from Maryland recounted his horrifying experience at an expensive Airbnb. As per reports, Nick Doty detailed how the rental space had a bed in a garage, locked-up air conditioning, and other terrible amenities in a video he shared on TikTok. Since the clip was posted, it has garnered significant attention.

The man said that the shower was covered in mould. (Unsplash)

The man and his friends rented the San Diego property so they could attend a friend's wedding. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is listed for $4.9 million on Zillow (a real estate company) for sale. Doty and his friends paid a whopping $1,250 a night for the residence, reports the New York Post.

Doty mentioned that the garage housed the first supposed bedroom. There were no windows or power outlets in the garage-turned-bedroom. There was a lamp in the corner, but it wasn't clear how to get electricity for it. Doty then asked his travel companions to choose their favorite peculiarities of the Airbnb. According to Jameson, a friend of Doty's, his favorite feature of the house was the "reclining toilets." Doty followed him into a restroom where the toilet was freestanding from the wall, reports Insider.com.

But that's not where the horror ends. Even though the room had an air conditioner, its remote was locked in a box, which could only be accessed if extra money was paid. In the basement bathroom, there were no vents and no air conditioning, but there was an air dehumidifier, which he said didn't work. The shower was also covered in mold. (Also Read: Airbnb guest leaves San Francisco host 'homeless' and in over $300,000 of debt)

Among other peculiar things of the home, he found a shopping cart in the garage, an oven that took hours to heat up, and light fixtures supported by screws protruding from the walls. Doty also showed how dirty the floors were by displaying his blackened feet.

In a statement, Airbnb told The Post: “In the rare case a listing isn’t as advertised, our AirCover protection for guests provides support with refunds and another place to stay, and we take action on issues brought to our attention. As no issues had been reported to us by these guests, we have contacted them to look into their experience and offer our support.”

