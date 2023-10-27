Massive lizard hidden inside hotel bathroom shocks guests. Watch

Imagine you’re out on a relaxing vacation, but that soon turns into a nightmare after you find something big lurking in your bathroom. Sounds like a scene from a scary movie, right? Well this happened to a person who spotted a giant lizard hiding in his hotel's bathroom.

Snapshot of the monitor lizard in the bathroom. (Instagram/@ sachin_skvlogs177)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram by user sachin_skvlogs177. It opens to show a man hiding behind a door and recording the incident. There’s a huge lizard in the bathroom that slowly comes out from behind a table. As it climbs on the bathtub, a hotel worker tries to catch it using a towel, however he fails. (Also Read: Monitor lizard spotted in a home in Delhi, people have thoughts)

In the caption of the post sachin_skvlogs177 wrote, “Thailand ke bathroom mein kiya ghus gyaa bhot bada sa (What is this massive thing that entered the bathroom of a hotel in Thailand).

Watch the video of the giant lizard here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on October 8. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 18,000 times. The share also has close to 500 likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Here’s how people responded to this clip:

An individual wrote, “New fear unlocked."

"This same thing happened to me as well!" said a second.

A third commented, "Imagine when you are on the toilet seat and this comes out."

A fifth added, "How did it even end up there?"

"Thailand trip cancelled," posted a sixth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON