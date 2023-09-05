Maths brain teaser: '98% failed to solve this' question. Can you?

A maths-related brain teaser has left people on the hunt for the right answer. This brain teaser will require you to use your logical and maths reasoning skills. Are you up for the challenge to solve it? (Also Read: Brain teaser: Only those with high IQ can open this lock in 10 seconds)

Brain teaser: Will you be able to solve this question?( Instagram/@mathcince)

This post was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathcince. The question states, 1+2=22, 3+2=26, 1+6=?, and 2+8=84." A text inlay on the post reads, "98% failed to solve this." Will you be able to solve it?

Take a look at this maths brain teaser here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 200 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many people replied by saying that "62" is the correct answer. A few others also shared "66," and "16" as the solution.

What do you think is the solution for this brain teaser?

Earlier, another brain teaser shared by the same Instagram page had gone viral. The question read, “Brain test: 3+5-2x3=?” The page also shared two options as possible answers, which were 2 or 18.