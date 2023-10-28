Matrimonial ad of influencer looking for ‘reel partner’ goes viral. See pic

Matrimonial ads generally feature the expectations of a family for the bride or the groom. While you may have read people mentioning particular kinds of educational qualifications, jobs, and even height, a recent matrimonial ad has stunned several on social media, as it mentions none of these requirements, but something completely different. But what's so peculiar about this ad? Well, the soon-to-be bride is looking for a "reel partner + groom."

Matrimonial ad for the influencer. (X/@Aayushi Gupta )

X user Aayushi Gupta shared this ad on the microblogging platform. The headline of the ad reads, "Social media influencer looking for a groom."

It further states, "My name is Riya I'm looking for a suitable reel partner + groom. The guy should not be camera-shy and willing to create relationship reels with me. Knows how to come up with content around trending music like 'MOI-MOl'. Should not be from a joint family. Before reaching out, please watch. Amazon miniTV's Half Love Half Arranged to know what type of guys I DON'T LIKE. He should know Premiere Pro so he can edit my reels/vlogs."

Take a look at the matrimonial ad here:

This post was shared on October 27. Since being posted, it has garnered more than nine lakh likes. The share also has close to 8,000 likes and numerous comments. Several thought that this ad was hilarious.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Looks like the groom is mistakenly typed instead of the manager, lol."

A second commented, "I feel as if I'm from the older generation or either this generation has lost all its senses."

"Reel-ationship goals!" expressed another.

A fourth said, "She is looking for a groom to make Instagram reels and not a life partner."

