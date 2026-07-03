‘MBA Chaiwala’ Prafull Billore calls out trolls spreading fake news of his death: ‘I am alive’

Prafull Billore, popular as ‘MBA Chaiwala,’ took to social media to share a post slamming those spreading fake news about his death. He asked the trolls to stop, adding how the rumours are not just offensive but hurtful too.

‘MBA Chaiwala’ Prafull Billore shared these images on social media. (Instagram/@itsmeprafullbillore)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That’s ridiculous, offensive and hurtful. Please stop spreading fake news. I am alive. Bhos**walo,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of a Google search.

The search term reads, “Prafull Billore death”. The first result that appears shows a part of an article published on a site called “Finaltrobune”.

It reads, “Prafull Billore Death Rumors Circulate Online; No Official Confirmation Released -Reports claiming that Prafull Billore, the founder and CEO of MBA Chai Wala, has passed away have been circulating across various social media platforms, prompting concern among supporters, customers, and members of the entrepreneurial…”

Earlier, fake tweets about his death started circulating on X, with many sharing their tributes, believing he had passed away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media reacts:

{{^usCountry}} Prafull Billore’s post countering fake news about him has prompted a range of responses on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prafull Billore’s post countering fake news about him has prompted a range of responses on social media. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An individual wrote, “Be strong, bhai, this is the new world. Extreme hate is normal hate.” Another commented, “It’s not a joke.” Billore responded, “True bhai.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third expressed, “Those who are jealous of you have spread the news.” A fourth posted, “WTH. Hatemongers to the core.”

Who is Prafull Billore?

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Billore was an MBA student when he realised that it wasn’t the field he was passionate about. Hence, he challenged himself to start a tea stall with just 8,000 rupees to forge his own path and dropped out of the MBA.

He didn’t just build a nationwide chain of stores; he also became a social media sensation thanks to his impressive marketing skills and unique branding.

In his own words, he is an “MBA dropout who fought all the odds to become a CHAI-PRENEUR who created one of the most influential Chai-Franchises in the world.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition to his business, he also often shares social media posts, including motivational ones. His post before the one quashing the rumours of his death was about a Japanese word, “Oubaitori (oh-bai-toh-ree)”.

He wrote, “Stop comparing yourself to others. This word comes from 4 Japanese fruit trees - apricot, peach, plum and cherry. Each blooms in its own time. Without envying the others. Oubaitori teaches - your path is uniquely yours. Your timing is uniquely yours. In the age of social media this philosophy is more powerful than it has ever been. Someone else's success is not your failure.”