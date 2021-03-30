Me, me, me! Possessive doggo refuses to let human hug their partner

For many, doggos are undoubtedly the best buddies. They play with you, they cuddle with you and they love you unconditionally. And sometimes they refuse to share you with anybody else. This Instagram video featuring Sterling, a golden retriever, is just the perfect example of that. We should warn you though, after watching the video, Sterling may steal your heart.

“There's me and only me bro. I love her really,” reads the caption of the clip. The video starts with a man and a woman hugging each other. A few seconds later, Sterling jumps on the couch and tries to get in between the duo. The clip concludes with the cute doggo getting all the pets and cuddles as he sits in the middle of the sofa.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has garnered over 11,500 likes and tons of comments. The jealous doggo’s shenanigans were enough to melt netizens’ hearts into a puddle. While many shared the doggo’s possible thoughts in hilarious ways, others simply expressed their liking for the clip with heart emojis.

“Jelly, jelly Sterling,” wrote an Instagram user. “I only am the centre of attention, cuddles for me please,” commented another trying to voice Sterling’s thoughts. “Me, me, me! Look at me,” joked a third.

Did this jealous doggo win your heart too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON