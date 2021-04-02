Home / Trending / Medical students from Kerala groove to Rasputin by band Boney M. Watch
trending

Medical students from Kerala groove to Rasputin by band Boney M. Watch

“Wow… what a performance,” wrote an YouTube user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The image shows medical students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar dancing.(Instagram/@naveen_k_razak)

Have you ever seen dance videos which make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too? Well here’s one such video. It shows two medical students dancing to Rasputin by the band Boney M.

The video features Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar, both students of Thrissur Medical College, Kerala. They are seen busting some cool dance moves to the popular track.

The clip was originally shared by Razak on Instagram last month. It captured people’s attention again after being shared by a Twitter user Judish Raj.

“Take more chances. Dance more dances,” Razak wrote while sharing the video. As for Raj, he tweeted, “Stylish dancing medicos” along with the clip.

The other dancer, Omkumar, also took to YouTube to post the video. “Rasputin - Dance in Scrubs by Naveen Razak and Janaki M Omkumar,” she wrote.

Take a look at the clip which has now wowed many:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance on rooftop in London

Coin firm helps man who got final paycheck delivered in form of 90,000 pennies

Happy doggo wakes human up with cheerful tail wiggles. You’ll love the video

Woman’s wholesome moment with her pardadi in Insta challenge may melt your heart

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 1.3 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of reactions from people. Many dropped appreciative comments on all the posts.

“Their moves are so elegant,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow… what a performance,” shared another. “Simply awesome,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the dance video? Did it make you tap your feet too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video instagram

Related Stories

trending

Iranian woman’s dance to Jab Tak Hai Jaan song from Sholay wins tweeple

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP