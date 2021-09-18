Meet Josettan, the 80-yo Kerala man who cycled from Thrissur to Ladakh

Setting massive fitness goals, an 80-year-old man from Athani in Kerala’s Thrissur has cycled all the way from his native town to Khardung La, Ladakh.

Josettan or Jose started his journey on July 15 and took a halt in between to celebrate his 80th birthday. He would have supposedly reached his destination on September 11 without the abruption.

Khardung La, 17,600 ft above sea level, is a hotspot for cyclists, and so, the health enthusiasts are awestruck with his feat as he just proved that age is just a number when you have will and determination.

The image shows 80-year-old man from Athani. (Life Beyond Numbers)

Jose started cycling quite early as a boy in the fifth standard. Besides cycling, Jose is also a regular participant in swimming and marathon competitions and has also won several triathlon competitions.

“Cycling is my passion, and I used to cycle for long distances in the past. But this one is obviously the longest cycling trip I’ve undertaken,” told Jose to TOI.

Yet, he did have trouble while making the journey but was aided by fellow cyclists and the army.

“I encountered an oxygen problem when I reached Leh about nine days ago, but my fellow cyclists supported me by providing an artificial supply of oxygen,” he said.

Jose praised the military personnel at Khardung La for their support.

The cyclist is a retired plumber from Thrissur medical college. And he confessed to not leading a healthy life earlier. He said that he used to be addicted to smoking and drinking despite his sports endeavors.

Jose was all over newspapers for the first time after achieving the feat of running 10,000 meters in 39 minutes and 8 seconds. And then a doctor saw his photo of smoking in a newspaper. He handed him a book on the harmful effects of tobacco. Jose realized that he was wasting away and changed his habits in 1983.

His wife and three children are ecstatic about his remarkable achievement. But considering his age, they are also a little worried about his safety.

Nevertheless, you go Jose! This is exactly how all should have the Josh.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON