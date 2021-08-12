Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

“Is this available on Spawtify?,” joked an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the ‘opera singer’ doggo.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The image shows a Siberian husky named Nikolas.(Instagram/@weratedogs)

When it comes to the clips showcasing different antics of doggos, then they often end up winning people’s hearts. Moreover, these are the videos that also leave people with a huge smile on their face. Case in point, this clip of a Siberian husky named Nikolas showing off his amazing skills as an ‘opera singer’. This is a video that may make your day brighter.

The video is shared on WeRateDogs Instagram page. “This is Nikolas. He’s an opera singer. Wanted to give everyone a little sample of what he’s been working on. 14/10,” they wrote along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, but don’t miss the happy tail wagging at the end of the clip.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say while reacting to the clip. Many wrote how they absolutely loved the husky’s ‘performance.’ A few also tried explaining the reason behind his tail wagging.

“His tail wags because he is so pleased with himself,” wrote an Instagram user. “Is this available on Spawtify?,” joked another. “I thought you guys rated dogs not opera singers,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
