Home / Trending / Meet Seema Thakur, the first HRTC woman bus driver to drive on inter-state route
trending

Meet Seema Thakur, the first HRTC woman bus driver to drive on inter-state route

Thakur, who joined the HRTC as a driver in 2016, appealed to the government to include drivers, conductors into COVID-19 warriors so that they can also take the vaccine.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The image shows Seema Thakur driving a bus.(Twitter/@ANI)

Seema Thakur, the only woman driver in Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Wednesday drove a bus on Shimla-Chandigarh route to become the first HRTC woman driver to drive on an inter-state route.

Speaking to ANI, the woman driver said: "It was a great experience and I am proud that I got this opportunity to drive an inter-state bus. I am the only first woman bus driver in the region and in the state of Himachal Pradesh."

Thakur, who joined the HRTC as a driver in 2016, appealed to the government to include drivers, conductors into COVID-19 warriors so that they can also take the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Big cats get ice chicken pops in Thai zoo after temperatures soar

Doggos remind how to wear masks properly in advisory post by Ohio hospital

Army man set to run 4,000 Km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days

Video showing coffee made with butter sparks mixed reactions among netizens

"We are at the risk of being contracted with coronavirus as we cannot stop the passengers or ask them whether they are COVID-19 positive or negative. Drivers and conductors should also be vaccinated against COVID-19," she said.

Thakur, the only woman driver among a total of over 8,800 employees of HRTC, has a Master's Degree in English.

Commuters on the bus were impressed with the confidence of the woman driver.

"We are happy and it is relaxing for us, more women should come forward in such profession," said a woman commuter said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrtc shimla district
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP