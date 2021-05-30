Meet Sugar and Spice, two fluffy tiger cubs of a Wisconsin wildlife sanctuary. Awws guaranteed

The Internet is already a fan of videos featuring fluffy kittens and their shenanigans, but what if we tell you that there are two cuter and fluffier candidates ready to grab the limelight as well as your heart. This clip shared by Shalom wildlife Sanctuary, Wisconsin is here to prove that.

Posted on Facebook, a video of two adorable tiger cubs Sugar and Spice has been capturing hearts online and may steal yours too. The recording shows the tiger cubs happily playing with their keeper.

“Sugar is the bigger of the two cubs. She is very gentle and loves and wants human touch. Sugar was the cub getting her tummy rubbed last night. Spice is about 5% smaller right now. She is an independent girl and wants Sugar to know that she is the boss. It's fun to watch,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip

Shared on May 29, the clip has garnered over 1,800 reactions and more than 200 shares. The baby tigers have already won the hearts of netizens as they flooded the comments section with ‘awws’ and heart emojis. Many also expressed their wish to cuddle the little ones and even adopt them.

“Love their names & from your description couldn't be more fitting. So cool to hear about their progress,” wrote a Facebook user. “What an amazing role to be around these precious creatures every day!” commented another. “My goodness I want to cuddle one for a night. I’ll tiger-sit,” requested a third.

If you’re already a fan of these little ones, check out this other video where one of them receives plenty of belly rubs and pets before taking a nap.

What are your thoughts on these adorable cubs?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON