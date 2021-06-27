Melodious rendition of Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 using cello wows people

The Internet is filled with videos of people recreating famous songs with a twist of their own. At times those creations may make you cringe but there are times when they can take you to the magical world of melody. Just like this video of an artist using cello for a beautiful rendition of Where the Streets Have No Name by U2. Chances are, you’ll end up listening to it on loop.

Patrick Dexter, hailing from Ireland, shared the video of himself playing the cello. “Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 (1987). Have a lovely weekend,” reads the caption shared with the video.

The clip opens to show Dexter sitting in a picturesque location with his cello in his hands. Within moments, he starts playing the tune beautifully. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is the dog enjoying the music in the background. Dexter’s bio says that the name of the cute furry creature is Naoise.

Take a look at the video shared on Twitter:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly two lakh views. It has also received tons of appreciative comments.

“I love that you love playing so much. I love your dog, and I love that green grass, and the mountains in the background. Looking forward to your next installment,” wrote a Twitter user. “As always, thank you for the music. Pats on the noggin for Naoise please,” shared another. “I love everything about this! My favorite band. A beautiful rendition of a beautiful song. A happy pupper! Thank you so much for sharing your music with us,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

