Men dance to Pushpa’s Saami Saami at wedding. Video is too good to miss

The song Saami Saami from Allu Arjun’s action film Pushpa has been a fan favourite since its release. From recreating the song’s hook step to dancing to the track with special moves, there are various videos shared online. Just like this clip that captures a group of men giving an amazing performance to the song.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of a wedding choreography company. “Is it even a wedding if your boy gang doesn't dance to such a fire song? Tag friends of yours who’ll dance like this at your wedding,” read the caption they posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the men dressed in similar traditional attire. Soon they start showing their cool moves. Their energetic performance may make you want to get out of your seat to groove too.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has received nearly 6.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also accumulated close to 93,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Keeping the game higher. Loving it,” posted an Instagram user. “Killed it,” expressed another. “Superb dance,” commented a third. “The squad killed it,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video through heart or fire emoticons.