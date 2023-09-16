Men dance to What Jhumka. ‘Next level swag,’ say people

A video of two men dancing to What Jhumka was shared online. The video, posted on Instagram, shows how they set the stage on fire while grooving to the hit Hindi song.

The image show two men dancing to What Jhumka.

Choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal shared the video on Instagram that shows him dancing with dancer Rohit Jethwani. “Showcasing the OG Bollywood song of the year,” reads a part of the caption Chahal posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the dancers dressed in casual attires. As the music plays in the background, they are seen showing amazing moves to What Jhumka. The song is picturised on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It is from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was posted on August 22. Since then, it has accumulated close to two lakh views. The video has also received nearly 11,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“Vibe hai vibe hai,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome. Kya baat hai,” added another. “That ending tho,” joined a third. “Next level swag,” shared a fourth. “Amazing expressions,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.

