Men dance under Northern Aurora Borealis in Alaska. Netizens say ‘best Garba location’

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, captivate people and evoke a sense of wonder and amazement. And witnessing the Northern Lights in person is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many. Every year, people travel from all over the world to Alaska to see this breathtaking and awe-inspiring wonder. And this group of men was no different. They visited Alaska to witness the sky light up with vivid colours and were so amazed by the aurora lights that they broke into dance. They even recorded the moment and shared it on social media. The video is winning people’s hearts, and it may have the same effect on you.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a group of men dancing under the Northern Lights in Alaska. (Instagram/@the_binary_traveller)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Woman draws eight portraits with both hands and feet. Watch

“Garba is as important as Northern Lights,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video captures a group of men, wearing jackets and caps, performing Garba against a picturesque backdrop. As they dance, the song Chogada can be heard in the background.

Watch the dance video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on March 26. It has since then received over 3.7 lakh views and close to 37,000 likes. The clip has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a group of men dancing under the Northern Lights in Alaska. (Instagram/@the_binary_traveller)

“Jalebi Phapda mil jata toh Majja ajata Mota Bhai,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Best garba location... Plus it will keep you warm.” “Haha! That’s ultimate...can relate…,” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “Best thing on the Internet today.” A fifth expressed, “This is so cool.” Many even dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

Also Read: Man shares how his dad taught him about periods. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON