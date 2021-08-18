Men help flipped turtle get back to the sea. Old clip goes viral

The Internet is filled with clips showing humans helping out animals and reptiles stuck in a tight spot. And this old video of two men helping a flipped turtle get back into the ocean is one of them. The video that was originally shared on November 7, 2018 has now resurfaced on Reddit and went viral swiftly.

The clip shows a man named Bordie Moss coming forward to help a flipped turtle stuck in the sand. After a few attempts and help, he manages to overturn the turtle and push it towards the ocean with help of another individual.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 17, the video has amassed over 94,000 upvotes and several comments. Netizens loved the clip and shared some hilarious reactions and probable thoughts of the overturned turtle. Some even did a funny narration of the situation.

“The best part was the turtle friend obviously waiting in the water for him,” wrote a Reddit user. "Dudee, ohh man you're okay! I told you not to do that flip as the tide was going out," joked another while imagining a possible conversation between the turtles.

“But how do you know he was just not taking a nap or simply trying to avoid turtle-ising?” asked another in a hilarious way.

What are your thoughts on the video?

