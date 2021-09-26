Men play saxophone and guitar inside train, musical performance wows people

A video involving two men and a pair of musical instruments has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the sweet incident captured in the video will win you over too. You may also end up watching the musical video on loop.

The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show the inside of a subway car. The clip then goes on to show a man playing an incredible tune using saxophone. Within moments, another person joins him while playing a guitar. The video features musicians Kafele and Bartolomeo.

Take a look at the soul-soothing performance:

The post has been shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 89,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“They were amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “This is beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON