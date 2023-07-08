Men set dance floor on fire with amazing dance to Afreen Afreen

Instagram is a platform where people often share interesting videos that showcase their dancing skills. Those are the videos that leave the viewers thoroughly entertained. One such video shows two men dancing to the famous song Afreen Afreen. Their graceful movements along with beautiful expressions make the dance performance worth watching.

The image shows two men dancing to Afreen Afreen. (Instagram/@siddharthadayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user and artist Siddhartha Dayani posted the video on his page. “Wearing red in the hope of turning you red,” he shared the video with a quirky caption. Alongside, he also mentioned that the other person seen in the clip who is dancing with him is artist Noel Alexander.

What does the dance video show?

The video opens to show Dayani and Alexander in Indian attire. Soon they start dancing to the song Afreen Afreen. During their performance, they show some impressive dance steps. The video ends with the duo smiling and hugging each other.

Take a look at the dance video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wow!” Is that what you are going to say or something similar? Then, you’re not alone. The comments section of the video is filled with people praising the men for their wonderful performance.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to the video of the men dancing to Afreen Afreen:

“Smile didn’t go away even after watching this video,” posted an Instagram user. “Simply mind blowing,” joined another. “Love how they dance so effortlessly,” added a third. “This was so beautiful to watch,” expressed a fourth. “That smile on their face during dancing,” wrote a fifth.

The dance video was posted four days ago. Since being posted on Instagram, the video has accumulated close to 3.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the dance video? Did it leave you impressed?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}