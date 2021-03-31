Home / Trending / Men try entering sea in Mumbai, cops make them do 'murga walk'. Watch
trending

Men try entering sea in Mumbai, cops make them do 'murga walk'. Watch

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on the promenade by the sea, where a group of men tried to enter the water, an official said.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The image shows the incident in question.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

At least five men were punished and made to do the "murga walk" for allegedly trying to enter the sea at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on the promenade by the sea, where a group of men tried to enter the water, an official said.

A team of police personnel on patrolling duty at the sea face asked the men to do the "murga walk" (chicken walk) as punishment, he said, adding that the men were allowed to go after a warning about safety.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media with a mention that the men had been punished for not wearing masks. Just like the post shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bear enjoys stroll on hanging bridge at theme park in Tennessee. Watch

People play volleyball in front of erupting volcano in Iceland. Watch

Bear mom struggles while crossing road with her cubs, human parents sympathise

Dog named Bleu’s ‘solo performance’ with wind chimes will win you over. Watch

Replying on one such post on Twitter, the Mumbai police through their official handle said, "There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that's the only punitive action that can be taken."

Meanwhile, senior inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station clarified that the men were punished for trying to enter the water from the promenade and endangering themselves and not for violating the mask rule.

The matter is being probed by senior officers and necessary action will be taken, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai police
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP