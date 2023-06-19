Message from 1989 hidden inside a plastic bottle, recovered

Finding old artifacts, letters, and messages can turn out to be pretty exciting. Not only do people get to learn about a person, but they also find hidden messages. Recently, a man from Canada stumbled upon a message in a bottle that was written 34 years ago. A man from Canada stumbled upon a message in a bottle.(Facebook/@Trudy Shattler Mckinnon)

Trudy Shattler Mckinnon, shared a post on Facebook where he wrote that he is a beachcomber and he recently found a plastic bottle with a message inside of it. In the post he wrote, "I found a plastic bottle with a note inside. The note reads it was put in the water 10 miles off fox point in port aux choice. The weather was sunny no wind. The note was dated 29 of May 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and one week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water. I am professional beachcomber. I’ve always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside."

Later he also shared an update and informed that he has found the person to whom this belonged to. "We have found the owner of the bottle. It is Gilbert Hamlyn from Port Aux Choix NFLD. Unfortunately Mr. Hamlyn pass away 2 years ago. His son reached out to me and confirmed it was his dad. I would like to thank everyone for sharing this post and bringing this bottles home after 34 years at sea," shared Trudy Shattler Mckinnon on Facebook.

Take a look at the message in a bottle here:

