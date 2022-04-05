Messi plays football with his sons. His wife requests him to let the kids win

Argentina star Lionel Messi is widely considered to be the greatest footballer of all time and with 691 goals in his club career, he surely has proved it time and again. The PSG star has won the Ballon d’Or a record seven times and it seems Messi is as competitive even while playing with his kids. In a video posted on Instagram by Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo, he can be seen playing football in his backyard with his kids. His wife had to request him to let the kids win and it is hilarious to watch.

Messi has three sons --- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro --- with his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi can be seen enjoying a kickabout with his three sons in the video posted by Antonela on her Instagram Stories. Messi passes the ball many times to his son, however, ends up scoring a goal himself. The text on the video written in Spanish translates to “Let the kids win,” along with an angry face emoji.

The video was later shared by many on social media.

Watch the video below:

Messi transferred to PSG in August 2021 after 778 appearances and 672 goals for Barcelona. He debuted for Barcelona on October 16, 2004 after graduating from the famed La Masia academy and is their all-time record goalscorer. The 34-year-old is also the record appearance-maker and goalscorer for Argentina as he has scored 81 goals in 160 matches.

What do you think about this video of Messi playing football with his sons?